USDK 24-Hour Volume Tops $141.09 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $141.09 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.86 or 0.07278592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,415.00 or 1.00152597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00054731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006424 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.