US Bancorp DE Sells 6,782 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 73.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

