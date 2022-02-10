US Bancorp DE Sells 331 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 327.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 94,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 72,257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth $4,516,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $108.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.73.

