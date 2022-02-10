US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 34.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.08. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.