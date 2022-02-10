US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 163.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $202,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $250,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 107.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $381,000.

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $65.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

