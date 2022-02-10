US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,020 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 367.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insmed were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Insmed by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Insmed by 1,815.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.20. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

