Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives $20.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,245,000 after buying an additional 151,413 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,281,000 after buying an additional 190,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

