Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post $280.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $281.45 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $275.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 30,064.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,239 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 921.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,680,000 after purchasing an additional 813,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

