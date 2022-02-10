United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 2.9% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $123,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Rentals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.33. 12,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.42 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.