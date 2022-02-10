United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Insider Sells $2,905,125.84 in Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE UPS opened at $225.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

