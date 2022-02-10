Unido EP Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $123,998.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.65 or 0.07051180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,189.28 or 0.99772330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

