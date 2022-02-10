Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.37). 65 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.35).
The stock has a market capitalization of £9.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.49.
Ultimate Sports Group Company Profile (LON:USG)
Further Reading
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.