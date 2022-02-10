UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded at TheStreet

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

UDR stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. UDR has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in UDR by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in UDR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

