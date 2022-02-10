UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

Shares of UDR opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 285.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 293,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 125,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

