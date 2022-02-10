UBS Group Boosts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €14.70

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €14.60 ($16.78) to €14.70 ($16.90) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.39) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a €15.00 ($17.24) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($17.82)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.82) to €15.90 ($18.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.34.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.80. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.