UBS Group Boosts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €14.70

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €14.60 ($16.78) to €14.70 ($16.90) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.39) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a €15.00 ($17.24) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($17.82)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.82) to €15.90 ($18.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.34.
Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.80. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
