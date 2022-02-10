UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 220 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 207 ($2.80).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 176.23 ($2.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

