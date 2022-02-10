Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.73% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.
UBER opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
