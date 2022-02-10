Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.