Tyson Foods, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.56.

Shares of TSN opened at $98.72 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

