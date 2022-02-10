Tyme Technologies (TYME) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $57,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 678,450 shares of company stock worth $445,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

