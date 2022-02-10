Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $400.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.36.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $202.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.83. Twilio has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

