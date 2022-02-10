Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.68.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $202.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.83. Twilio has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Twilio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Twilio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Twilio by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.