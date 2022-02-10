Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$21.00 target price (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.17.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$19.09 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.90 and a 1 year high of C$20.45. The company has a market cap of C$38.52 billion and a PE ratio of 43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.08.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

