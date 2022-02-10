TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.72

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 17029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 337,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

