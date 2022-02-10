TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 111,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.
