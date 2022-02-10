Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $96.99 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other Trupanion news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,468 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $435,199.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,990 shares of company stock worth $6,817,695 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

