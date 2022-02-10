Truist Financial Weighs in on Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57.

ENR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,336,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

