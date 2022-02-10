TrueDeck Hits Market Capitalization of $48,266.61 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $48,266.61 and approximately $26,283.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00104229 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

