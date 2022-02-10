TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

