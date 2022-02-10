Trexquant Investment LP Takes $377,000 Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGRO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in urban-gro in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in urban-gro in the third quarter valued at $134,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGRO opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 million and a PE ratio of -32.55. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

