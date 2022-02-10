Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,684 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WRB opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

