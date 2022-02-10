Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $354,000 Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.20.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $444.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.74. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.50 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

