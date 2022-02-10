Trexquant Investment LP Invests $387,000 in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

