Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 117,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

