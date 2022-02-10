Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 4,425 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

