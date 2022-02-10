Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 16,278 SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 138,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $370.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.35.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

