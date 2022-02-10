Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 521,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,741,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.
The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.
About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
