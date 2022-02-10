Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 521,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,741,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $89,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,194,000 after buying an additional 719,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Transocean by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 1,281,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

