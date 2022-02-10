TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Announces Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $650.25 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $621.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.29. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.