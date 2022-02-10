Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

