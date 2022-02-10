Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.
A number of research firms have issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $45.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
