Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $45.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.