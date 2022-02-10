Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Lessened by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $224.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average is $211.78.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

