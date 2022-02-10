Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.32 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.33.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.98. 13,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,569. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $148.43 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,927. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.