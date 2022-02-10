TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP raised its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $84,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

