Towle & Co. Purchases 233,913 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,913 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA comprises about 3.4% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

