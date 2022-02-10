Towle & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Towle & Co. decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 1.9% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Whirlpool by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.67. 11,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.75 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

