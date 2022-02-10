Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.14 and traded as high as C$6.40. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 29,058 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$277.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,813,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,813,515. Over the last three months, insiders bought 889,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,136.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

