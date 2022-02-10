Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.14 and traded as high as C$6.40. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 29,058 shares.
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$277.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.
In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,813,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,813,515. Over the last three months, insiders bought 889,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,136.
Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
