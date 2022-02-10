Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Acquires C$11,100.00 in Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Shawn Wallace bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,551,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,107,925.

Shawn Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Shawn Wallace bought 1,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$830.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Shawn Wallace bought 10,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

CVE TORQ traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 117,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,167. Torq Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$55.81 million and a P/E ratio of -10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

