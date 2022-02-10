Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 16,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.14 million and a P/E ratio of -11.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

