TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $242.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.40.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in TopBuild by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,169,000 after acquiring an additional 379,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,327,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TopBuild by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

