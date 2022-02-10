Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading Down 4.8%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 4,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 21.19%.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

