TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $10,092.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars.

